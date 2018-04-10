Kentucky State Police: Uniformed officer present at shooting

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a uniformed officer was present when an off-duty officer was fatally shot last month.

State police say Hopkinsville Officer Phillip Meacham was off duty in his personal vehicle March 29 when he saw a vehicle approach with flashing lights. Police said in a statement Monday that Meacham contacted an on-duty supervisor and asked for a uniformed officer to help investigate.

The statement says the uniformed officer and Meacham approached James K. Decoursey, who appeared to be working on a vehicle in a driveway. Police said after contact was made, Decoursey fatally shot Meacham and fled.

Decoursey was killed the next day by law enforcement officials in Tennessee.

State police declined Monday to identify the uniformed officer or say whether he fired a weapon.