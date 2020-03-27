Kentucky constable charged with attempting to kill FBI agent

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A federal grand jury upgraded charges against a Kentucky constable who was involved in a shootout with FBI agents, court documents said.

Pulaski County constable Gary Baldock, 55, was indicted Thursday with trying to kill a special agent with the FBI, news outlets reported.

FBI agents were attempting to arrest Baldock and another constable, Mike “Wally” Wallace, on March 6 when Baldock opened fire. One agent was wounded and Baldock was also hit when agents returned fire.

A federal indictment brought against the men charged them with violating the civil rights of people to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures, and from having their property taken without the proper process. The charges mean the constables conspired to “injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate” people in Pulaski County by conducting illegal searches and taking property without due process. Constables are elected in Kentucky and have full arrest powers.

Defense attorneys said several people have accused Baldock and Wallace of planting drugs on them and taking money from them without turning it in according to procedure.

Wallace and Baldock pleaded not guilty on the original indictment but will be arraigned on the new one.

It's unclear whether the men have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.