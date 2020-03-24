Kentucky jail inmate dies, officials investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, officials said.

MacFarland Childers, 39, was taken into custody Monday and died later that evening, according to a statement from the Fayette County jail.

His cause and manner of death were pending toxicology results and further investigation, according to a statement from the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

Fayette County jail employees found Childers unresponsive and medical staff determined he needed to be transferred to the hospital, the jail statement said.

Police and the coroner's office are investigating and the jail will conduct a routine internal investigation, the statement said.

Childers was incarcerated for failing to appear on charges of theft and contempt of court out of McCracken County, officials said.