Kentucky man accused of impersonating police, threatening 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is accused of impersonating a police officer and pointing a gun at two people on separate occasions.

News outlets report 28-year-old Christopher Flannery was arrested over the weekend and charged with wanton endangerment and impersonating an officer. His LinkedIn says he's an Army veteran and former jailer who owns a security company called Reaper Tactics.

An arrest report says Flannery was driving around Saturday with an emergency light on his vehicle and attempted to pull over another car. It says he then pulled alongside the vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim before driving off. The victim took note of his license plate, which authorities used to track him down.

Louisville police say a police impersonator matching Flannery's description acted similarly last month.