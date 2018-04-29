Kentucky man charged in deaths of 2 found at car fire scene

McKEE, Ky. (AP) — State Police in Kentucky have charged a man in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found around a burned vehicle.

Trooper Robert Purdy says in a news release that 40-year-old Bobby L. Hammonds of McKee was arrested Friday on two counts of murder.

McKee is being held at the Jackson County Detention Center. Jail records didn't indicate whether he has an attorney.

Police are seeking a second suspect in the case.

The bodies of 28-year-old Whitney Venable and 35-year-old Joey Marcum of McKee were found on Dec. 28. The fire was out when authorities arrived. One body was found inside the vehicle while the other was outside. Both were burned beyond recognition.