Kenyan court orders 4 more attack suspects to be held

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Four people suspected of helping Islamic extremists attack a hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital last week have appeared in court.

A judge in Nairobi on Monday ordered three of the suspects to be held for up to 30 days, and a fourth for up to 10 days, as authorities investigate possible links to the deadly attack in Nairobi.

Another six suspects, including a Canadian national, appeared in court on Friday in connection with the investigation.

The five attackers, all of whom died, killed 21 people in the Jan. 15 assault on the dusitD2 hotel and surrounding buildings.

Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida and based in neighboring Somalia, claimed responsibility. Al-Shabab also carried out the 2013 attack at Nairobi's nearby Westgate Mall that killed 67 people.