Kids in yard lead police to man who shot 2 women, then self

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say three children who flagged down police officers checking on a shooting led deputies to a man who shot two women and then himself in a South Carolina home.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Bobo said while deputies were talking to the children Tuesday night, a woman with a gunshot wound walked out of the home and said someone in the house shot her and another woman.

Bobo said in a statement that a SWAT team had a lengthy negotiation, but forced their way inside after getting no response.

Bobo says a man was found dead and a wounded woman was still breathing.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says 52-year-old Darryl Jones died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Bobo says he doesn't have information on the conditions of either woman.