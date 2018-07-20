LA County destroys thousands of seized guns





Photo: Stan Lim, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Over 3,000 guns arrive for the 25th annual Gun Melt at Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Stan Lim/The Orange County Register via AP) Over 3,000 guns arrive for the 25th annual Gun Melt at Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Stan Lim/The Orange County Register via AP) Photo: Stan Lim, AP Image 2 of 2 A member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's property and evidence department, tosses a gun into a pile for the 25th annual Gun Melt at Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Stan Lim/The Orange County Register via AP) less A member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's property and evidence department, tosses a gun into a pile for the 25th annual Gun Melt at Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Thursday, July 19, 2018. ... more Photo: Stan Lim, AP LA County destroys thousands of seized guns 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — More than 3,500 guns seized in Los Angeles County have been melted and converted into rebar for highway and bridge construction.

The county Sheriff's Department held its 25th annual gun destruction event this week at the Gerdau steel mill in Rancho Cucamonga.

Handguns, rifles and automatic weapons collected in criminal investigations and probation seizures, as well as guns turned in by citizens were melted at 3,000 degrees in the mill, which recycles scrap metal.