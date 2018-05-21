LA police car crashes during pursuit of stolen truck

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pursuit of a stolen U-Haul truck ended with the crash of a Los Angeles police car.

The chase began before 4 a.m. Monday in the San Fernando Valley.

The pursuing police car then crashed with two other vehicles.

The stolen U-Haul was found abandoned a short time later and officers set up a perimeter and searched for the driver.

Sgt. Robert Martinez tells City News Service there has been a rash of U-Haul thefts and officers have been on the lookout for the trucks.