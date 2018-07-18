LA sheriff releases sketch in renewed probe of 2005 killing

















Photo: AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 A composite image released Tuesday, July 17, 2018, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department includes a sketch of a man of interest in an unsolved killing that occurred in 2005. The composite was developed by re-interviewing people previously questioned in the investigation of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Edward Berber. Berber's mother found him dead in bed at his home in Hacienda Heights after not hearing from him for days. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP) less A composite image released Tuesday, July 17, 2018, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department includes a sketch of a man of interest in an unsolved killing that occurred in 2005. The composite was developed ... more Photo: AP Image 2 of 5 The victim's family members, sister Alejandra Johnson, left, and mother Rosa Berber take questions from the media after sheriff's investigators released a sketch of a man of interest in an unsolved killing that occurred in 2005, that was developed by investigators re-interviewing people previously questioned in the investigation of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Edward Berber, during a news conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Investigators say Edward Berber, the father of two was living alone and nothing was stolen from his home. Detectives do not have the identity of the man in the sketch, a connection to the victim, or a possible motive. less The victim's family members, sister Alejandra Johnson, left, and mother Rosa Berber take questions from the media after sheriff's investigators released a sketch of a man of interest in an unsolved killing that ... more Photo: Ariel Tu, AP Image 3 of 5 The victim's family members, sister Alejandra Johnson, left, and mother Rosa Berber take questions from the media after Sheriff's investigators released a sketch of a man of interest in an unsolved killing that occurred in 2005, that was developed by investigators re-interviewing people previously questioned in the investigation of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Edward Berber, during a news conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Investigators say Edward Berber, the father of two was living alone and nothing was stolen from his home. Detectives do not have the identity of the man in the sketch, a connection to the victim, or a possible motive. less The victim's family members, sister Alejandra Johnson, left, and mother Rosa Berber take questions from the media after Sheriff's investigators released a sketch of a man of interest in an unsolved killing that ... more Photo: Ariel Tu, AP Image 4 of 5 Victim's family members, sister Alejandra Johnson, from left, her husband, Eric Johnson and mother, Rosa Berbera, pause as sheriff's investigators release a sketch of a man of interest in the investigation of the unsolved killing that occurred in 2005, the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Edward Berber, during a news conference in Los Angeles, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The composite released was developed by re-interviewing people previously questioned in the investigation of the fatal shooting. less Victim's family members, sister Alejandra Johnson, from left, her husband, Eric Johnson and mother, Rosa Berbera, pause as sheriff's investigators release a sketch of a man of interest in the investigation of ... more Photo: Ariel Tu, AP Image 5 of 5 Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell comments on the release of a sketch of a man of interest in an unsolved killing that occurred in 2005, that was developed by investigators re-interviewing people previously questioned in the investigation of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Edward Berber, during a news conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Investigators say Berber, the father of two was living alone and nothing was stolen from his home. Investigators are seeking the public's help in solving the killing. At left is the victim's sister, Alejandra Johnson. less Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell comments on the release of a sketch of a man of interest in an unsolved killing that occurred in 2005, that was developed by investigators re-interviewing people ... more Photo: Ariel Tu, AP LA sheriff releases sketch in renewed probe of 2005 killing 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Investigators on Tuesday revealed a sketch of a man they believe killed a father of two who was asleep in his Southern California home in 2005.

"We believe we can show you the face of the killer," Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said at a news conference. He released a composite sketch that was developed by re-interviewing people previously questioned in the death of 27-year-old Edward Berber.

So far, detectives do not know the identity of the man in the sketch, his connection to Berber or the motive for the crime, sheriff's officials said.

Berber was found shot and killed in his bed at his Hacienda Heights home on Dec. 6, 2005. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing was stolen from the home, investigators said.

Berber's mother, Rosa Berber, went to his home to check on him after she hadn't heard from him for several days. Berber's employer had been unable to reach him, McDonnell said.

"Please, I'm his mom. I ask you, everyone who's listening, please, help us find out what happened to him," a weeping Rosa Berber said in Spanish during the news conference.

"This is not a normal case and there's nothing in Edward's background that he had any falling out with anyone in the neighborhood, or any of the family at this point," sheriff's homicide Sgt. Robert Martindale said.

Berber and his wife were in the process of divorcing but there is no evidence that she was involved in the killing, sheriff's officials said.

Berber left behind two children, who were 3 and 8 years old. They were not in the home at the time of the murder.

Berber's sister, Alejandra Johnson, said her brother had a master's degree from Notre Dame and was about to take his test to become a certified public accountant.

"He had dreams and goals, not just for him, but for his family," Johnson said.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the killer's arrest.