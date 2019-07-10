Labor board intervenes in dispute between casino and union

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board is intervening in a dispute between a Rhode Island casino and a union seeking a list of reported crimes at the facility.

Twin River Casino has until next Monday to answer a complaint issued by the board, after the union representing casino employees filed an unfair labor practice charge.

Twin River spokeswoman Patti Doyle says they're midst of union negotiations and not surprised by the timing of this accusation. She says they'll cooperate with the labor board.

Service Employees International Union Local 334 asked in March for a list of reported crimes at the Lincoln casino.

Union lawyer Marc Gursky says Twin River responded with a list of crimes involving employees, not all crimes.

The union wants the casino to provide parking lot shuttles for employees, or take other steps.