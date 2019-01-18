Lamb named Loa stolen from Big Island animal shelter

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Island Humane Society says a lamb named Loa was stolen from its shelter and another sheep was injured, resulting in staff euthanizing the animal.

West Hawaii Today reports staff discovered the months-old lamb was missing from the Big Island shelter Monday.

Staff members say someone likely jumped over the entrance gate. They found an inner fence broken leading to the Waimea shelter's pasture, which was home to the lamb, two goats and three other sheep.

They say the burglar likely tried to steal the other sheep because one had an injury possibly caused by a lasso.

Big Island police are investigating the theft. A $200 reward is being offered to find the missing lamb.

___

