Landlord, boy's father charged in fire that killed boy, 7

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — An Oskaloosa landlord and the father of a 7-year-old boy killed in a house fire have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and other charges.

Court records say Ronald Fogle and Kahal Chauhan were indicted on three counts of misdemeanor child endangerment and three felony counts of neglect of a dependent person.

Fogle's son, David Fogle, died after the Feb. 15, 2019, fire at a two-story house that had been turned into seven apartments. David's mother, Angelia Wells, was burned trying to rescue him. Two other children, ages 6 and 9, escaped unharmed.

Court documents say Ronald Fogle and Chauhan are accused of knowingly or recklessly exposing David to a hazard “against which he could not reasonably be expected to protect himself against,” and of aiding and abetting each other do so.

The grand jury also accused Ronald Fogle and Chauhan acted “in a matter that created substantial risk" to David's safety.

The records don't provide any specifics on what prosecutors say Chauhan and Ronald Fogle did or failed to do that merited the charges. The Mahaska County attorney didn't immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press.

A trial for Chauhan is scheduled to begin May 19. Ronald Fogle's trial has not been scheduled.