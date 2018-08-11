Las Vegas police: Man allegedly posed as cop to coerce sex

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has been arrested and accused of pretending to be a police officer to pressure victims into performing sex acts in downtown Las Vegas, and the police are encouraging other possible victims to come forward.

Police say 34-year-old Jesus Carvajal was arrested Thursday on suspicion of crimes that included sexual assault with a deadly weapon and false impersonation of a public officer.

According to police, Carvajal approached multiple victims, claimed to be an undercover officer and carried a badge, a gun, handcuffs, a knife and a radio.

It's not immediately known whether Carvajal has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.