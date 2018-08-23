Las Vegas police arrest woman for murder she didn't commit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have confirmed that they initially arrested the wrong woman in connection with the death of a 73-year-old man.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports police arrested Keyherra Green in May in connection with the death of Ghasem Aliaskari.

Las Vegas police department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer says they identified Green as a suspect, in part, after three people who saw an older photo of her identified Green as the woman police were pursuing.

Spencer says the photo bore "a striking resemblance" to the newly arrested woman in the case who shares the same last name and even has a similar first name and birthday to Green.

Green's lawyer Patricia Palm dismissed the idea that the two women looked alike.

She says Green remained in custody until June 7.

