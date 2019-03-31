Last escapee from North Carolina jail captured

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the last of five inmates who escaped from a North Carolina jail last week has been captured.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office says that the last inmate, 23-year-old Laquaris Rashad Battle of Castalia, was arrested early Sunday morning at a traffic stop in Hardeeville, South Carolina.

The sheriff's office says another passenger in the same vehicle was charged with cocaine possession.

The inmates escaped March 25 by making a hole in an exercise-yard fence. Four of the five inmates were captured within a day of the escape.