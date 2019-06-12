Last of 3 defendants pleads not guilty in Marion man's death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The last of three defendants has pleaded not guilty in the 2014 robbery-shooting of a Marion man.

Court records say 46-year-old Matthew Robbins entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Robbins, 43-year-old William Yancey and 29-year-old Danielle Busch have all been charged with robbery affecting interstate commerce; conspiracy to commit the robbery; and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm resulting in the slaying of 51-year-old James "Jimbob" Booher.

Prosecutors say they intend to seek the death penalty for all three.

Booher was last seen on May 31, 2014. Prosecutors have not said whether his body has been found.