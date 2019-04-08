Latest: Report: Man dies after stint at detention facility

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a city ending a contract for California's biggest immigration detention facility (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

Immigrant advocates say a man died after he was held at California's biggest detention facility in Adelanto.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights said Monday that 27-year-old Jose Ibarra Bucio collapsed on his way to an immigration court hearing in February and was taken to a hospital by detention officials and later went into a coma.

The group will hold a press conference Wednesday to seek information from U.S. and detention officials about his death.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Ibarra was taken into custody from state prison following a conviction for fleeing a traffic officer while driving recklessly. The agency says he was held in Adelanto and released on Feb. 22 "with respect to humanitarian concerns."

The report comes as the city of Adelanto has moved to end its contract with immigration authorities and a private prison company for the facility amid complaints about conditions.

___

11:58 a.m.

For nearly eight years, a desert community has joined with a private prison company and federal officials to run California's largest immigration detention facility.

Now, the city of Adelanto is backing out of its contract for the 1,900 bed-center 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Los Angeles, but that won't necessarily close its doors.

In fact, some immigration experts say the move could pave the way for the facility to seek to expand.

The change comes after California enacted a law blocking local governments from expanding immigration detention contracts in an effort to stymie the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.

The facility in Adelanto is owned and run by The Geo Group. The company declined to comment.