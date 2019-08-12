Law enforcement touts joint operation aimed at violent crime

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a joint operation with federal, state, Wichita and other law enforcement officers resulted in nearly 1,000 arrests and took more than 80 guns and more than $835,000 in illegal narcotics off Wichita streets.

The Wichita Eagle reports the effort, called "Operation Triple Beam," came as Wichita police try to reduce a violent crime rate that has increased since 2014 to about three times the national average and triple the state average last year.

The police department said Monday the operation in June and July targeted violent offenders, many of whom were wanted on warrants.

Wichita last month was named part of the National Public Safety Partnership, a three-year program that uses federal resources and training to reduce violent crime in areas where it's above national rates.

