Law officers in Oklahoma fire on vehicle after chase, hurt 2

COMANCHE, Okla. (AP) — Law officers opened fire on a vehicle following a high-speed pursuit in southern Oklahoma, and both the driver and a passenger were injured, authorities said Tuesday.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement the agency has launched an investigation into the shooting. The two people the officers shot, whose names were not released, were taken to a nearby hospital with “non-life threatening" injuries, an OSBI spokeswoman said.

The pursuit began just before midnight Monday when a Cotton County deputy on Highway 53 spotted a car speeding with no license plate. After a 20-minute pursuit from Walters to Comanche, the driver went into a ditch and spun out, the OSBI reported. When deputies attempted to box in the vehicle, the driver put the car in reverse, and that's when multiple shots were fired, the OSBI said.

A Walters police officer and deputies from Cotton and Stephens counties were involved in the shooting, the OSBI said.

The vehicle was later determined to be stolen out of New Mexico, the agency said.