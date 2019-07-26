Law removes time limit on sex-crimes prosecution

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation removing the statute of limitations on prosecuting crimes of sexual violence.

The Democrat's action Friday eliminates a 10-year limit on initiating prosecution for criminal sexual assault, sexual abuse and related crimes.

Carrie Ward is executive director of the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault. She says the law is important because some victims of sexual violence are too traumatized or preoccupied with rebuilding their lives to push prosecution.

The law takes effect Jan. 1.

RAINN is a national anti-sexual violence network. A spokeswoman says eight states and the District of Columbia now have no statutes of limitations on felony-level sex offenses.

Oswego Republican Rep. Keith Wheeler and Democratic Sen. Linda Holmes of Aurora sponsored the measure.

The bill is HB2135.

