Lawmaker aims to extend time limit on child sex abuse suits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A state lawmaker says she will try to extend the time limit for filing child sex abuse lawsuits, with support from the House speaker.

Democratic Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee said Wednesday she'll introduce a bill next week to extend the limit for filing civil suits to 35 years, from seven years.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello announced Tuesday after he was re-elected speaker that he'll work with McEntee on her proposal.

McEntee says seven years is not enough time for a victim to come to grips with what happened and sue.

McEntee proposed eliminating the statute of limitations altogether last year.

The Catholic Diocese of Providence said then that any change should apply only to cases taking place after the new law is passed.

McEntee says she won't agree to that.