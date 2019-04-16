Lawmakers hope to change state's rules on police shootings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A group of legislative Democrats say shootings by police show a need to change Pennsylvania's rules for when officers can use deadly force and to reform oversight and training.

Members of the Legislative Black Caucus outlined an agenda Tuesday that includes having special prosecutors investigate police shootings.

Several lawmakers spoke of concerns about the fatal shooting in East Pittsburgh last year of unarmed teen Antwon Rose II by an officer who was acquitted.

A lawyer for Rose's family has attributed the verdict to Pennsylvania's law on the use of force by police, which he believes is unconstitutional.

A House Republican spokesman says they're willing to discuss how to hold accountable people who abuse power, but not at the expense of unfairly burdening police.