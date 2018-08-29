Lawrence man who defrauded Payless sentenced

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence architect has been sentenced to almost two years in federal prison for defrauding Payless ShoeSource.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 38-year-old Manuel Francisco Ruiz-Lacayo also was ordered Tuesday to pay $425,000 in restitution. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Proescutors say Ruiz-Lacayo worked as a project manager for store planning, designing exteriors and interior floor plans for new stores in Central and South America. Without Payless's knowledge, Ruiz-Lacayo told contractors that 3D renderings of storefronts were required for all projects. He directed them to use a firm based in Costa Rica. In reality, the address he gave was his mother's and no renderings were produced.

Ruiz-Lacayo submitted invoices from the fictitious firm to Payless for payment.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com