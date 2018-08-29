Lawsuits allege school, police covered up sex assault

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer has filed state and federal lawsuits against a Connecticut town and a private school on behalf of a woman who says the school covered up her sexual assault allegations.

The Greenwich Time reports the lawsuits claim the Brunswick School worked with Greenwich police to stop negative publicity from "tarnishing" the all-boy school's reputation.

The lawsuits say the 16-year-old girl, a student at another private school, was assaulted by a Brunswick student in 2016.

It alleges the girl filed a police complaint and Brunswick's headmaster said he was investigating.

Police never made an arrest, and the headmaster later told the girl's family the investigation ended without a conclusion.

Brunswick officials said they acted appropriately. Police say they investigated "to the fullest extent possible." Town officials did not respond to requests for comment.

