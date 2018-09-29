Lawyer: Boise mass stabbing suspect needs to be committed

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys representing the man accused of killing a 3-year-old child and wounding eight others in a mass stabbing at an Idaho apartment complex say he needs to be committed to a state hospital for mental health treatment.

The Idaho Statesman reports that prosecutors and defense lawyers said Friday that efforts to complete a court-ordered mental health evaluation of Timmy Kinner Jr. have stalled.

Fourth District Court Judge Nancy Baskin ordered a mental competency evaluation at Kinner's Sept. 5 court appearance. But prosecutors say Kinner hasn't cooperated with the psychologist who is attempting to complete the assessment.

Baskin said Friday both sides must agree on a psychiatrist who will help determine if Kinner needs mental health treatment before his case can move forward.

Kinner is charged with murder in the death of Ruya Kadir and eight counts of aggravated battery in connection with the June 30 attack in Boise.

