Lawyers name more accused New Jersey predator priests

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — Attorneys for a man seeking to force New Jersey's five Roman Catholic dioceses to release their clergy abuse records have issued their own list of more than 300 priests accused of child sexual abuse.

More than 100 of the names released by attorney Jeff Anderson Monday were not on the lists of credibly accused priests distributed by New Jersey's dioceses in February.

Anderson says his release includes religious order priests such as Jesuits as well as priests who are the subject of lawsuits, many of whom were not named by the dioceses.

Anderson represents Edward Hanratty, who alleges he was abused decades ago by a priest he says was still working at a church last year. His lawsuit seeks to force the dioceses to release all files on accused priests.