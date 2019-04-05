Limo company operator indicted in crash that killed 20

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the operator of a limousine company in a crash last fall that killed 20 people.

Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery announced the charges Friday against Nauman Hussain.

He faces 20 counts each of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

State police have said the 2001 Ford Excursion stretch limousine should not have been on the road due to safety issues.

The Oct. 6 crash happened in rural Schoharie. The limo blew through a stop sign at a T-intersection and crossed a state route into a parking lot where it struck a sport utility vehicle.

Hussain is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

His defense attorney Lee Kindlon has said investigators rushed to judgment.

An email was sent to Kindlon seeking comment Friday.