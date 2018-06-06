Loaded handgun seized at North Carolina airport checkpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Transportation Security Administration officers have seized a handgun from a man trying to board a flight at a North Carolina airport.

A news release said the man was trying to board a plane Wednesday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport when the gun was detected in his carry-on bag on the checkpoint X-ray machine.

An officer notified Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, who cited the man on a local charge of carrying a weapon on airport property.

It's the 29th instance in which a handgun was seized at Charlotte Douglas in 2018. In 2017, officers seized 68 firearms.