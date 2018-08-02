Long Island man pleads guilty in fatal dirt bike crash

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A 28-year-old Long Island man has pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter for causing a crash last summer that killed two people riding his brother's suspected stolen dirt bike.

Christopher Bouchard, of Mastic, entered the plea Thursday. He's expected to be sentenced to 3 ½ to 10 ½ years in prison.

Prosecutors say Bouchard's brother reported his dirt bike stolen. Several hours later, the brothers reportedly learned that someone was riding the bike in nearby North Bellport.

Police say he and his brother pursued the bike in the minivan before the two vehicles collided in North Bellport.

The operator of the dirt bike, 19-year-old Keenen King, of Shirley, and passenger, 20-year-old Anthony Holmes-Garriques, of North Bellport, were killed.

Bouchard's attorney said his client "never intended to hurt anybody."