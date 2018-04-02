Los Angeles man guilty of killing 4 family members

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man has been convicted of killing four family members and trying to make the slaughter appear to be a murder-suicide.

Saulo Alvarado was convicted Monday of murdering his father, stepmother and two half-brothers in their Hyde Park apartment in 1999. The brothers were 16 and 4 years old.

Alvarado also was convicted of molesting a then-underage family member.

Prosecutors say Alvarado, who was 16 at the time, shot his relatives in the head, then planted a gun in one brother's hand to make it appear he'd committed murder-suicide.

Prosecutors say Alvarado committed the crimes because he didn't feel loved by the family.

He was deported to Guatemala after a 2003 rape conviction but extradited in 2015.

Alvarado could face life in prison without chance of parole.