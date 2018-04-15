Los Angeles police arrest man after fatal music studio fire









LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with a music recording studio fire that killed two people.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Sunday that officers arrested 28-year-old Eferem Demery after a Saturday morning fire at Top Notch Recordings in Universal City. Two other people were injured.

Police didn't immediately release any more details. Jail records don't indicate whether Demery is represented by an attorney.

Crews found heavy smoke when they responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the single-story facility in the Universal City area north of downtown.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.