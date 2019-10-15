Louisiana State Police investigate cadet training injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Multiple injury reports have caused Louisiana State Police to suspend a cadet training program that involves handcuffing and pressure point use, among other tactics.

News outlets report defensive tactics training at the State Police academy is currently on hold pending an internal affairs investigation. In a statement Monday, Public Affairs Commander Capt. J.B. Slaton said injuries "are not uncommon" during this part of training, however the injuries reported last week by cadets raised concerns among senior staff.

Slaton says the training is highly physical, and can consist of physical strikes and blocking and grappling techniques, as well as the use of an expandable baton.

No details were given on the injuries reported or the circumstances surrounding them.