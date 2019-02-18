Louisiana congressman's aide arrested in prostitution sting

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — An aide to Louisiana's U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins has been arrested on charges officials say are tied to an investigation into prostitution and human trafficking at massage parlors.

The Advocate reports booking information shows 47-year-old Jerod Prunty was arrested Saturday on two charges of pandering. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office spokesman John Mowell says Prunty's arrest is connected to other arrests in a prostitution raid involving five Lafayette Parish massage parlors.

The newspaper says Prunty, on social media sites removed Sunday, identified himself as director of district operations for Higgins, a Republican who represents Louisiana's 3rd District.

In a statement to KATC-TV , Higgins' office called the arrest "deeply troubling" and said Prunty had been placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear if Prunty had an attorney.