Louisiana deputy investigated after gun fires in struggle

BURAS, La. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in Louisiana is under investigation after his gun fired during a struggle with a motorist trying to avoid arrest.

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Lt. Chaun Dominque said in a news release the gun fired during a struggle Tuesday night in Buras. No one was hit by the gunfire, but both the officer and suspect were hurt in the scuffle.

The sheriff's office said 47-year-old Darren Riley struggled with an officer who trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants. The officer's name was not released.

The sheriff's office said the officer and Riley struggled over the deputy's gun, after the officer's Taser was ineffective. Other officers arrived and Riley was arrested.

He's charged with several counts involved in resisting arrest. It was not known if he has an attorney.