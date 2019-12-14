Louisiana husband and wife indicted on child rape charges

MANY, La. (AP) — A north Louisiana husband and wife have been indicted on child rape charges stemming from their arrests this summer.

Sabine Parish District Attorney Don Burkett tells local news outlets that the indictments were handed up Thursday.

Dustin Lee Crow, 30, of Noble, faces six counts of first-degree rape and Samantha Crow, 30, also of Noble, three counts of first-degree rape.

Prosecutors have separately filed criminal charges including multiple counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and sexual battery.

The alleged victims are younger than 13.

The couple was arrested in July. Two months later, Dustin Crow was charged with additional child rape and sexual abuse charges after investigators discovered another alleged victim.

The couple also faces child pornography charges in federal court in Shreveport.

Dustin Crow and Samantha Crow both remained jail without bail. They're scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.