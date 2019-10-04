Louisiana man, 68, gets nearly 3½ years for mail fraud

MONROE, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a 68-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to nearly 3½ years in prison in a scheme to steal nearly $400,000 by getting credit and debit cards, plus tax refunds and other checks out of the mail.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph says in a news release that Ronald Reeves, of Delhi, also was ordered to pay $86,000 restitution to victims including the IRS.

Reeves pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud in April and was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Monroe.

According to Reeves’ guilty plea, he conspired with others from April 2014 to April 2017 to get other peoples’ mail to get the checks, cards and victims’ identification. Prosecutors say they tried to steal more than $397,000, including nearly $248,000 in checks.