Louisiana sheriff: Deputy shoots man who shot store clerk

MARRERO, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says one of his deputies shot a masked man in the leg after the man shot a gas station clerk and then aimed a gun at the deputy.

Nobody died in the shootings that happened early Sunday in the New Orleans suburb of Marrero.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says in a statement that the masked man was identified as 24-year-old Janarius Carey. Both Carey and the gas station clerk were treated at a local hospital.

The sheriff says Carey has been booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. It was not immediately clear whether he is represented by an attorney.