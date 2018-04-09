https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/MS-13-leader-sentenced-to-19-years-imprisonment-12819558.php
MS-13 leader sentenced to 19 years imprisonment
BOSTON (AP) — A man has been sentenced at a Boston federal court to 19 years in prison for his involvement in leading a local chapter of the Central American street gang, MS-13.
Twenty-two-year-old Rafael Leoner Aguire was convicted in November 2017 for conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity.
Leoner Aguire encouraged members of the gang to kill rivals in his area chapter of MS-13, Enfermos Criminal Salvatrucha in 2014.
The U.S. attorney's office says the native of El Salvador also created recruitment videos for MS-13 after entering the country illegally in 2013.
He was not linked to any deaths. Leoner Aguirre's attorney didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
