Madison police: Father, son dead in apparent murder-suicide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police say a father and son are dead after an early morning shooting that appears to be a murder-suicide.

Police Chief Mike Koval says officers were called Sunday morning to a home and found two people shot in a bedroom. The 58-year-old and 33-year-old men were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

WKOW-TV reports Koval says he's waiting on a medical examiner's report to figure out exactly what happened.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports it's Madison's first homicide of 2018. Koval says the "very distraught" mother and wife of the men reported the shooting.

He says police have recovered a semi-automatic gun used to fire four shots. Authorities haven't yet released the men's names.

Koval says authorities have a "good working supposition" about which man fired the shots.