Madison woman cited for drunken driving 2 times in 3 hours

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison woman was arrested twice in three hours for drunken driving.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 47-year-old Yangchen Sopa was first pulled over by police in Verona at 2:15 a.m. Saturday for a defective headlight. Authorities say she was arrested for operating while intoxicated and taken to the Verona police station before being released to her husband at about 4:30 a.m.

Less than an hour later, the same Verona officer who stopped Sopa the first time stopped her again because police said the vehicle still had a defective headlight and she was seen driving it. She was arrested again for drunken driving.

A phone number for Sopa could not be found. It wasn't clear if she has a lawyer.