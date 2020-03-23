Maine State Police investigating Blue Hill shooting death

BLUE HILL, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police detectives are investigating a shooting death in Blue Hill, officials say.

State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said the shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. Sunday at a home on Ellsworth Road.

One person is being questioned.

The name of the victim has not been released. Police say there is no threat to the public.

More information is expected to be made public on Monday.