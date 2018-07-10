Maine family hopes board will pardon deported father

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — The fate of a Maine father who was deported to Haiti for a 10-year-old conviction rests in the hands of a pardon board.

The Morning Sentinel reports 35-year-old Lexius Saint Martin, of Waterville, was deported earlier this year after he was arrested by immigration agents on his way to work. Martin was convicted of drug trafficking in 2008, but his deportation was stalled when Haiti suffered an earthquake two years later.

Saint Martin's wife, Mindy, and their three young children hope the board will recommend Gov. Paul LePage pardon the crime. LePage could agree, oppose the recommendation or not act at all.

The family's attorney, Evan Fisher, says Saint Martin has struggled in Haiti as unrest continues over fuel prices.

A hearing is scheduled for July 19.

___

Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/