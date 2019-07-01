Maine man accused of hitting pregnant wife with vehicle

HOLLIS, Maine (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Maine are searching for a man accused of striking his pregnant wife with a vehicle.

Maine State Police said 37-year-old David Moody, of Hollis, faces charges of aggravated domestic violence assault for the attack on Saturday.

Troopers say his wife's arms and legs were injured in the incident.

State police are seeking the public's help, but say Moody should not be approached. They say he's believed to be armed.