Maine man to be sentenced for manslaughter in 2017 shooting
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who shot and killed a man outside his West Gardiner house in 2017 is due to be sentenced.
Derrick Dupont pleaded guilty to manslaughter under an agreement in which a murder charge was dismissed. He's due to be sentenced Monday morning in Kennebec County Superior Court.
James Haskell was shot and killed outside of Dupont's home on June 17, 2017.
A court filing for the defense suggests Haskell was trespassing and threating the occupants of the home before he was shot three times. He was dead when police arrived.
