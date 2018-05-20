Maine police called by man seeking to disarm cannon

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — A Maine police chief says a Skowhegan home where a man called for help while trying to disable a black-powder cannon by drilling holes in it has been secured.

And police say the person living in the home has been charged with criminal use of explosives.

Police were called Saturday night to the Summer Street home after the occupant told police he didn't feel safe and he was concerned about terrorists.

Police say it appeared the occupant was under the influence of alcohol.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam says officers found chemicals inside the home, including gun powder, bleach, gasoline, kerosene and other unknown substances. At that point, local police called the bomb squad and evacuated neighbors.

Bucknam says police got a search warrant for the property Sunday.