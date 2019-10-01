Male student accused of sexually abusing girl on school bus

STANFORD, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say a high school student accused of inappropriately touching a girl on a school bus has been arrested.

News outlets report 18-year-old Matthew Boswell has been booked into the Lincoln County Regional Jail on a first-degree sexual abuse charge. An arrest report states Boswell repeatedly grabbed a 13-year-old girl inappropriately while she resisted on Friday afternoon.

School resource officer Preston Middleton reviewed video from the school bus Monday. Middleton says the charges wouldn't have been brought against Boswell without the aid of the bus driver who said the matter needed to be investigated further.

Parents of the children riding the bus were sent a letter notifying them about the incident and arrest.

It's unclear whether Boswell has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.