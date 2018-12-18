Man convicted of killing wife during argument in home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A man who testified that it took less than 30 seconds to kill his wife inside their central New York home has been convicted of murder.

A Syracuse jury found 69-year-old Pande "Pete" Trifunovski guilty Monday of second-degree murder in the death Snezana "Suzie" Trifunovski.

Trifunovski testified in his own defense last week that he beat his of 62-year-old wife with a broken wooden rail as she tried to flee inside their home in Lysander during an argument last January. He then suffocated her during the attack.

He testified that she died within 30 seconds because his arms are "very strong" from years of stone carving.

Police later found his wife's body dumped in a storage unit.

The couple, who emigrated from Macedonia, had been married for 25 years.