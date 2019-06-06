Man accused in Pine Ridge slaying expected to plead guilty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man who's accused in the killing of a man on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is expected to plead guilty to his role in the slaying.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the plea deal shows Myles Tuttle plans to plead guilty to accessory after the fact in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Vincent Brewer III in 2016. In exchange, prosecutors would drop three other charges against Tuttle, which include first-degree murder.

The document says Tuttle knew about Brewer's murder and helped his killers evade justice by swapping the license plate on a vehicle used in the crime and dumping it in Nebraska.

Should Tuttle plead guilty, prosecutors pledged to ask for a sentence of no more than 10 years in prison. The crime has a maximum 15-year sentence.

