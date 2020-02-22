Man accused in hospital ramp killing ruled competent

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge has ruled the man charged with fatally beating a nurse practitioner in a Milwaukee hospital parking ramp may go forward with his insanity defense.

Kenneth Freeman, 28, is accused of killing 33-year-old Carlie Beaudin after following her into the parking ramp at Froedtert Hospital in January 2019.

The Journal Sentinel reports Freeman was found competent Friday after months of mental evaluation and treatment. The ruling means he has the ability to understand the charges against him and aid in his own defense.

Authorities said Freeman was waiting behind a pillar in the parking structure when Beaudin stepped out of the elevator about 1 a.m.

Surveillance video shows Freeman, who used to work as a parking valet at the hospital, step out and speak to Beaudin.

As she then walked toward her car, Freeman ran up behind her and knocked her to the ground. After the attack, video shows Freeman put Beaudin in her car, which he then drove to a different parking structure at the hospital.

Police said Freeman called 911 that day and said he was involved in the death at the hospital ramp.